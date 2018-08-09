WEATHER »

Gaviota Coast Plan Goes Before Coastal Commission

Hearing Addresses Permitting, Endangered Species Concerns

By (Contact)

The California Coastal Commission on 8/10 is revisiting its critique of the Gaviota Coast Plan, a long-range planning document approved by county supervisors in 2016 but rejected by the commission earlier this year. Among other modifications, commission staffers have requested tighter land-use regulations, such as requiring farmers and ranchers to pull permits for new cultivation and grazing operations already allowed by zoning laws; they have also pushed for expanding endangered-species habitat. For seven years, county staffers worked with the Gaviota Coast Planning Advisory Committee (GavPAC) stakeholder group to author the plan.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Gaviota Coast Plan Goes Before Coastal Commission

Hearing on August 10 will revisit development, endangered species, among other concerns.

Coastal Commission to Review Santa Barbara Short-Term Rentals

August 10 hearing will address county ordinance

Foresters in Final Phase

Santa Barbara faces San Diego Stars at 1:30 p.m. in NBC World Series quarterfinal.

Edison to Shut Down Power During Extreme Fire Weather

The utility company deems the drastic measure the 'lesser of two evils.'

Thomas Fire No Longer Number One

The Mendocino Complex fire is now the biggest in modern state history.