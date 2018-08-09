Gaviota Coast Plan Goes Before Coastal Commission

The California Coastal Commission on 8/10 is revisiting its critique of the Gaviota Coast Plan, a long-range planning document approved by county supervisors in 2016 but rejected by the commission earlier this year. Among other modifications, commission staffers have requested tighter land-use regulations, such as requiring farmers and ranchers to pull permits for new cultivation and grazing operations already allowed by zoning laws; they have also pushed for expanding endangered-species habitat. For seven years, county staffers worked with the Gaviota Coast Planning Advisory Committee (GavPAC) stakeholder group to author the plan.