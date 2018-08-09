WEATHER »
Vacant storefront on State Street

Erika Carlos

Vacant storefront on State Street

State Street Vacant Storefronts

By (Contact)

Taking a walk down Santa Barbara’s downtown area, it quickly becomes evident that Sate Street, in its current state, is suffering. The number of empty state street storefronts has been steadily increasing since 2015. A record high, State Street currently has 38 empty storefronts. Even during the recession, things weren’t this bad.

State Street’s problems are hardly unique. Across the country, brick-and-mortar business districts are feeling the squeeze of e-commerce competition, evolving consumer trends, and the general decline of shopping malls. Downtowns are trying to cope with homeless populations and functional obsolescence, as well as higher overhead from minimum-wage hikes and health-care mandates. But while other communities are adapting to this brave new retail world, Santa Barbara is struggling to keep up. Why?

Read:

The Fight for State Street | Our report on why Santa Barbara’s main drag is suffering and suggestions on how to fix it

Top 10 Tips for Fixing State Street | Experts from across the country offer advice on improving Santa Barbara’s main drag

Youtube video

State Street Storefront Vacancies

From small family ventures to major retail chains, businesses on State Street are folding at an alarming rate | Credit: Erika Carlos

Google Map

State Street Vacancies Map

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Coastal Commission to Review Santa Barbara Short-Term Rentals

August 10 hearing will address county ordinance

Foresters in Final Phase

Santa Barbara faces San Diego Stars at 1:30 p.m. in NBC World Series quarterfinal.

Edison to Shut Down Power During Extreme Fire Weather

The utility company deems the drastic measure the 'lesser of two evils.'

Thomas Fire No Longer Number One

The Mendocino Complex fire is now the biggest in modern state history.

Highway 101 Closes in Gaviota

Major accident involving three vehicles closes 101 at El Capitan.