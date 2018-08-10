Fiesta Head Count, Overtime

The estimated head count for the crowd downtown during Fiesta’s horse parade last Friday was 38,000, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. SBPD made 20 felony arrests over the long weekend — ranging from assault to theft — and clocked 1,253 hours of overtime.
