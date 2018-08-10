Santa Barbara Rap Artist Arrested

Area rap artist Mario “Sad Boy” Hernandez-Pacheco was arrested Friday, August 3, on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, robbery, and felony assault by means of force likely to create great bodily injury.

Hernandez-Pacheco was at Fiesta’s Mercado del Norte in Mackenzie Park with his children and partner at the time of his arrest. “He was with the little ones waiting for them to get off rides when I saw him being surrounded by cops,” said his partner. “I didn’t think anything of it, because they’re always talking to him,” she said, “but then he waved me over and told me he was being arrested.”

Following his arrest, Hernandez-Pacheco’s home was searched by law enforcement. “They wouldn’t let me in the house,” said a family member who arrived at the home during the search. “They closed the door and blinds,” the person said.

“I have no information if that did happen or not,” said Santa Barbara Police Department Lieutenant Joshua Morton. “Depending on the time of day, to maintain privacy, it’s not outside the realm of possibilities,” he said.

It is further alleged that the crimes were committed in association with the Eastside gang. Two juveniles have also been arrested in connection with these crimes. Hernandez-Pacheco is schedule to be arraigned on Thursday, August 16.