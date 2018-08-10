Train Service Canceled After Fatal Highway 118 Crash

Coastal train service this afternoon was canceled due to a fuel truck overturning and leaking near Camarillo, according to passenger alerts from Traffic Solutions. Commuters were advised to take buses. A Clean Air Express bus will be at the Goleta station for 4:30 p.m. commuters and will take them to Santa Barbara, where Ventura-bound buses will be waiting.

[Update] The driver of the two-car tanker was confirmed dead in the accident that closed Highway 118 at Balcom Canyon near Moorpark around 8 a.m., as well as shutting down train traffic. The collision involved more than one vehicle, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and California Highway Patrol officers are still on the scene conducting an investigation.

The spill sent fuel into the ballast, or sharp rocks, adjacent to the tracks, which must be cleaned up before rails can be opened, said Jennifer Bergener, head of the Pacific Surfliner line. About a half-dozen Union Pacific freight trains are also waiting for the tracks to clear, said UP spokesperson Justin Jacobs. Bergener hoped train travel could resume in the evening, but delays are expected on Saturday.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.