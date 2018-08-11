WEATHER »

Foresters on Brink of History

Ballclub seeks 7th national championship at 5 p.m.

By (Contact)

After knocking off this year’s Cinderella team, the Santa Barbara Foresters are one game away from winning the most championships in the 84-year history of the National Baseball Congress World Series.

The Foresters came back from a 2-1 deficit by scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth inning and rolling to an 11-2 victory over the San Antonio Angels in the NBC semifinals Friday at Wichita, Kansas.

The Foresters will face the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) National Team in the championship game Saturday at 5 p.m. (Santa Barbara time). The JC stars, many of whom have committed to Division 1 college programs, defeated Wellington (Kansas) in the other semifinal, 7-3.

Santa Barbara has reached the NBC finals for the ninth time since 2003 and has won six titles, equal to the record set by the Fairbanks (Alaska) Goldpanners from 1972 to 2002.

