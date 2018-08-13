County Services Transitioning Away from Montecito Disaster Center

By 8/31, Santa Barbara County will no longer be providing services at the Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery and Rebuilding. Opened on 3/8 in the wake of the Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow, the center has been a hub of services, from insurance and FEMA consulting to trauma counseling and cleanup coordination. The county estimates that 250 property owners and 700 residents have visited the center for assistance. While the county phases it out, a handful of nonprofits may continue to provide services at its Coast Village Circle building.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.