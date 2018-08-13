Montana’s Tippet Rise Art Center

Tippet Rise Art Center is a dream in the middle of nowhere. But it’s a beautiful, majestic, open-ended and Big-Sky-ed nowhere — a place in which to find blessed escape. Imagine a vast, transformed 10,260-acre Montana ranch sparsely dotted with large outdoor sculptures, and a state-of-the-art concert hall the Olivier Music Barn (with recording studio upstairs) where chamber music of an internationally pitched caliber is performed. Before and after concerts (at the audience-friendly price of $10), people gather for food, talk, and general chilling in the open-aired structure known as Will’s Shed. Josef Woodard

Officially opened in 2016, Tippet Rise is one of those secret art-music-getaway treasures of an American summer, slowly reaching its cruising altitude and getting the attention due. The destination is a unique vision realized by Peter and Cathy Halstead — she an abstract painter, he a pianist and poet. Enabled by ample financial means secured by a liquor distribution empire (the Jägermeister boom, for one), and driven by a passion for art, music, and cultural-philanthropic gestures, this dynamic East Coast couple have fulfilled their dream of a place beyond the urban crush, where art, serious music, and sprawling nature get along beautifully.

Funnily enough, the concept might have broken ground in Santa Barbara County, but the conceptual winds shifted. The Halsteads, an engaging and naturally sociable couple, sat down for an interview in one of the few buildings on the property when I visited the place last year. Peter explained that, early in the project’s exploratory/brainstorming phase, the Santa Ynez Valley was seeming like a ripe location. “We love Santa Barbara,” Peter effused. “We nearly did this in Santa Barbara.” They were eyeing a particular property in the Santa Rita Hills area in Santa Ynez Valley, but became wary of regulations involving the Coastal Commission and the ranch-specific provisions of the Williamson Act, which wouldn’t be conducive to a new art center.

“As we started to think about it,” said Cathy, “we thought ‘Maybe this is not quite the right place, because really what we’re doing is probably going to be a little unusual. Maybe it’s going to be hard to stay inside the rules.’ Eventually, that path led us here.” Peter added, tongue half in cheek: “We said, ‘Well, there are no rules in Montana.’”

Cathy added, “Whatever that path was that led us here, this was where we were meant to be. When we saw this land, we really just fell in love with it. In so many ways, Montana has embraced us, because they weren’t expecting classical music of this caliber. They weren’t expecting this gorgeous land, shared with everyone, with the sculptures on it. It really has been just so amazing for us to be embraced by the community that way.”

In the early building phase, suspicions and provisional controversial were not so embracing. Some locals, Peter said with a laugh, “thought we were actually have a landing space for aliens.”

He cites the case of an early skeptic who was ultimately won over by the end result: “He saw that we were really doing the highest possible thing we could do with the land, that we left the land alone and that we cared for the land, and we were doing this beautiful concert. And he cried. Every time he comes here, he cries.”

The Halsteads settled on this prime spot in TK County , a working ranch at the foot of Montana’s Beartooth Mountains, which were recently in the news because of the dubious assaults on its natural state and protected status by the Trump-Zinke axis of eco-evil. Tippet Rise, open to public use and special “van tours” of the sparsely dispersed sculptures on the property, is part of the Beartooth Wilderness, a one million-acre expanse of natural wonder and a “gateway” to the two million acres of Yellowstone.

But this is not a typical resort scenario or high art dude ranch: Tippet Rise sits a comfortable distance from creature comforts of any handy nearby accommodations. The nearest towns — such as Fishtail, Absorokee, and Roscoe — are tiny, bucolic, and equipped with vintage churches and cowboy bars, and the still slow incursion of gentrifying blandishments and (depending on who you’re talking to) despoilments.

Late last summer, a small posse of press visitors rested our heads at the Pollard Hotel (circa 1902) in the charming burg of Red Lodge, a 40-minute drive from Tippet Rise. Down the street a few blocks stood the Snow Creek Saloon, as cool, deep, and immersive a cowboy bar as you’d want to wet your whistle in.

Josef Woodard