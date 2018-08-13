Steven Seagal Named Special Envoy by Russia

Onetime Santa Ynez resident and former action movie star Steven Seagal was named special envoy by the Russian government to promote better relations with the United States. Seagal lived in Santa Ynez during his famously turbulent marriage to actress Kelly LeBrock. He is an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he called “one of the world’s great leaders.” Seagal, who parlayed his skills in martial arts into a successful film career, bonded with Putin, who holds a black belt in karate. In 2013, Seagal invested in a Russian gun manufacturing company; in 2016, he was given Russian citizenship. He has been the target of #MeToo-related lawsuits.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.