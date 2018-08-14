WEATHER »
“One Queen Down” by Cynthia James

Courtesy Photo

“One Queen Down” by Cynthia James

Cynthia James’s Paintings at the Botanic Garden

Paintings of the Secret Life of Flowers

By (Contact)

The patio outside the gallery space at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s new Pritzlaff Conservation Center boasts a view of the Channel Islands that’s nearly as incredible as the magical realist paintings by Cynthia James now on view inside. Taking full advantage of the abundant natural light of the space, the paintings in The Secret Life of Flowers glow from within, thanks to a technique that involves applying oil paint directly to lightly sanded copper plates. In a composition such as “Heave,” this means that the orange pistil of the large blue flower brightens toward its center, pulling the eye into the same vortex that attracts James’s fanciful parade of bees.

Like the great American original Georgia O’Keeffe, James takes pleasure in re-creating dazzling patterns from botanical nature as whorls of color on a flat surface. Through the introduction of fantasy elements, such as imagined versions of extinct flowers or synchronized swarms of bees and birds, James introduces a new note to the tradition, one that reminds us all of the awesome responsibility we now bear for the stewardship of a natural inheritance too long taken for granted.

411

Cynthia James’s The Secret Life of Flowers is on view at the Pritzlaff Conservation Center Gallery of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden (1212 Mission Canyon Rd.) through November 26. For information, see sbbg.org.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Steven Seagal Named Special Envoy by Russia

The former Santa Ynez resident is a Russian citizen.

County Services Transitioning Away from Montecito Disaster Center

Post-1/9 support will still be available at readysbc.org.

Goleta Limits Accessory Dwelling Units to 800 Square Feet

The city followed most of the state's ADU rules, though two large projects swept through before the ...

New Coast Guard Cutter Named After Fallen Officer

Terrell Horne III was murdered near Santa Cruz Island in 2012.

SBCC Promise a Draw for High School Grads

Program offers two free years to dedicated students.