WEATHER »
<em>Leave No Trace</em> starrs Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie

MAB Productions

Leave No Trace starrs Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie

‘Leave No Trace’: Complete freedom is Illusory

Heartbreaking Relationship Between Father and Daughter Living Off the Grid

By (Contact)

Will (Ben Foster) and his teenage daughter Tom (Thomasin McKenzie) “didn’t need to be rescued.” On the fringes of society, in an urban, wildland park in Portland, the pair cultivated gardens, built fires, and lived off the land. When their basic needs exceeded what they could find in the park, they went to the grocery store in the city. Leave No Trace portrays the heartbreaking relationship between a haunted, war-weary veteran and his intelligent, yet isolated daughter as they intentionally attempt to survive outside the confines and demands of society.

The inventive but fragile rhythm of their lives is interrupted when park rangers discover their camp, and Social Services forces them to reintegrate into society. Case workers find themselves in awe of Will and Tom’s intellectual adaptability, yet insist on labor, education, and material accommodations to provide Will and Tom the “social skills” necessary for true independence from institutional oversight. Complete freedom, it turns out, is illusory, and the precarity inherit in alternative lifestyles is exacerbated by those threatened by them. Leave No Trace had an opportunity to amplify the nuances of an unconventional life choice, yet it ultimately asks whether it is ever productive to question the virtues and warmth of the hive.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Steven Seagal Named Special Envoy by Russia

The former Santa Ynez resident is a Russian citizen.

County Services Transitioning Away from Montecito Disaster Center

Post-1/9 support will still be available at readysbc.org.

Goleta Limits Accessory Dwelling Units to 800 Square Feet

The city followed most of the state's ADU rules, though two large projects swept through before the ...

New Coast Guard Cutter Named After Fallen Officer

Terrell Horne III was murdered near Santa Cruz Island in 2012.

SBCC Promise a Draw for High School Grads

Program offers two free years to dedicated students.