Game of the Week: UCSB vs. Westmont Men’s Soccer at Harder Stadium

Game Kicks Off Countdown to the NCAA College Cup

This annual exhibition game kicks off a big year at the UCSB stadium, which will be the site of the NCAA College Cup in December. The Gauchos aim to get off to a strong start in the next month to build momentum for a postseason bid. Westmont is coming off one of its best seasons, which began when the Warriors upset UCSB in this game, 2-1, their first win over the Gauchos since 2000. Game starts at 7 p.m. at Harder Stadium, UCSB. $8-$10. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or see ucsbgauchos.com.

