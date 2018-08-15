Overland Travel to the Sea?

Regarding “Driest Drought Ever,” I have a question for Cachuma water managers: How much of the “counterintuitively” released 10,000 acre feet of water actually flows into the Pacific Ocean? A real time number measurement would be appreciated rather than a guess or an extrapolation.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.