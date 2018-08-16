WEATHER »
County Shelter Dogs

Paul Wellman

County Shelter Dogs

Clear the Shelters’ on August 18

Santa Barbara Joins Nationwide Pet Adoption Drive

By (Contact)

Joining animal shelters nationwide on 8/18, the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, and ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program) are offering free cat and dog adoptions during Clear the Shelters, an annual drive spearheaded by Hills Pet Nutrition, NBC, and Telemundo. All adoption animals are fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Making State Street Great Again

City Hall hosted a packed meeting on downtown woes.

Clear the Shelters’ on August 18

Santa Barbara joins nationwide pet adoption drive.

Coastal Commission Looks to State Lands for Hollister Ranch Options

Commissioners are exploring all avenues for public access.

Saving Mountain Dwellers from Wildfire

Will more fuel breaks on San Marcos Pass protect them?

Downtown Bungalow Haven Wins Big Appeal

City councilmembers voted unanimously against the proposed “monolithic” fourplex.