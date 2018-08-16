Clear the Shelters’ on August 18

Joining animal shelters nationwide on 8/18, the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, and ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program) are offering free cat and dog adoptions during Clear the Shelters, an annual drive spearheaded by Hills Pet Nutrition, NBC, and Telemundo. All adoption animals are fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped.
