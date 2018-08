Jones (named after Johnny Utah, the surfer hero of the movie Point Break) hit .350 with a team-leading nine RBIs in the NBC World Series. The Greenville, N.C., infielder played error-free ball at shortstop. Standlee, a right-hander from Oklahoma State, pitched 4⅔ innings of shutout ball in the championship game, striking out three batters on nine pitches in one “immaculate inning.”

By Paul Wellman (file)