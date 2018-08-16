WEATHER »

A Local Fan

By

Like so many Indy readers, I read the “Angry Poodle Barbecue” column first every week. I pretty much always guffaw and nod. Your analysis is not only the best articulated in our community, it is probably also the most influential.

But I do get kind of bummed when I see that you have again decided to devote your column to national and/or international affairs. I give you full credit for generally being able to tie your thoughts back to the South County, but sometimes the connection is a bit tenuous.

There are countless voices commentating about Trump’s latest twit, but there is virtually nobody else with a platform doing it well regarding local affairs. I certainly want you to keep barking about whatever bees you get in your poodle bonnet, but our community is dynamic enough that I hope you can stir up more local bees to nip at.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Making State Street Great Again

City Hall hosted a packed meeting on downtown woes.

Clear the Shelters’ on August 18

Santa Barbara joins nationwide pet adoption drive.

Coastal Commission Looks to State Lands for Hollister Ranch Options

Commissioners are exploring all avenues for public access.

Saving Mountain Dwellers from Wildfire

Will more fuel breaks on San Marcos Pass protect them?

Downtown Bungalow Haven Wins Big Appeal

City councilmembers voted unanimously against the proposed “monolithic” fourplex.