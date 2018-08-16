A Local Fan

Like so many Indy readers, I read the “Angry Poodle Barbecue” column first every week. I pretty much always guffaw and nod. Your analysis is not only the best articulated in our community, it is probably also the most influential.

But I do get kind of bummed when I see that you have again decided to devote your column to national and/or international affairs. I give you full credit for generally being able to tie your thoughts back to the South County, but sometimes the connection is a bit tenuous.

There are countless voices commentating about Trump’s latest twit, but there is virtually nobody else with a platform doing it well regarding local affairs. I certainly want you to keep barking about whatever bees you get in your poodle bonnet, but our community is dynamic enough that I hope you can stir up more local bees to nip at.