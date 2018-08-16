Pickle Memory

Last year I visited your beautiful city for a couple of days with my cousin Tom (of West Covina), and he and his long-term friend Todd treated me to a night at Todd’s favorite watering hole, the Pickle Room.

The venue was awesome as was Bob Lovejoy and his great staff.

Bob was a most generous and gregarious host, radiating the ambiance of his great establishment. I consider myself fortunate to have met him, albeit only once.

He and his Pickle Room remain a permanent and happy memory of my U.S visit.