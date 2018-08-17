Los Padres Forest Officials Ban Unpermitted Campfires

Due to wildfire conditions, wood and charcoal fires are prohibited throughout Los Padres National Forest. However, visitors with a free permit ​— ​downloadable at fs.usda.gov/lpnf ​— ​will be able to use portable stoves in designated sites. Unpermitted recreational target shooting has also been temporarily banned; same with fireworks and operating an engine without a spark-arresting device. Smoking is not permitted, except inside a vehicle or building or at a designated campfire site.