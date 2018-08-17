Underground ‘Em

WEATHER »

I also live in the Eucalyptus Hill neighborhood and completely agree with Bruce Savin. Santa Barbara and California in general seem unwise not to have already put dangerous electrical lines underground. How it gets paid for is secondary to the importance of getting it done before we burn ourselves up being penny wise and pound foolish.

