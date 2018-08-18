Positive Impacts

On behalf of the Santa Barbara Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), we would like to sincerely thank Mayor Cathy Murillo for taking the time to meet with us at our Impact Hub event on August 8. She ably answered all of our questions about the various positions in which we can serve Santa Barbara city and county boards, commissions, and committees. We had scheduled this discussion because NAWBO is dedicated to “Propelling women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide,” and we are always looking to make a positive impact on our community. If you are interested in serving on one of these bodies please consider visiting the city webpage for each committee or the first floor of City Hall to get a list of committee openings. The majority of committees have at least one opening in 2018.

In addition to the topic at hand, Mayor Murillo told us about the various strategies the city is proposing to address our economic recovery after the Thomas Fire and debris flow and the rejuvenation of the downtown corridor. Our retail business owners were particularly pleased with the fast-track option for pop-ups in the city, especially to be timed with First Thursday or other existing events. This would mean that if a small retailer wanted to display their goods for an event sale, the red tape would be significantly reduced.

We thank the mayor and city councilmembers for remembering the health and well-being of small businesses at this time.

Shannon Miller is the public policy chair for NAWBO Santa Barbara Chapter.