WEATHER »

Front Fire Tops 1,000 Acres in Los Padres National Forest

Monday Morning Containment: 5%

By (Contact)

High temperatures Sunday afternoon east of the Santa Maria Valley fueled the Front Fire, which broke out in dry vegetation in the Los Padres National Forest at about 1:30 p.m. near Rock Front Ranch along Highway 166. The California Highway Patrol shut down Highway 166 between highways 101 and 33. It remains closed.

Firefighters with Los Padres, Santa Barbara County, and Cal Fire responded to the blaze. By this morning, more than 700 personnel were assigned to the fire. No evacuations have been ordered.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Body of Los Angeles Firefighter Found in Montecito Mountains

Captain Wayne Habell had been reported missing on August 13.

Natural Disaster Federal Loan Update

The U.S. Small Business Administration offers low rates.

Laura’s Law Program Praised by County 

The Assisted Outpatient Treatment program tackles serious mental-health issues.

Front Fire Tops 1,000 Acres in Los Padres National Forest

Containment was estimated at 5% on Monday morning.

Runner-Up Protests City Pot Pick

SGSB says retail selection result was "manifestly unfair."