Front Fire Tops 1,000 Acres in Los Padres National Forest

High temperatures Sunday afternoon east of the Santa Maria Valley fueled the Front Fire, which broke out in dry vegetation in the Los Padres National Forest at about 1:30 p.m. near Rock Front Ranch along Highway 166. The California Highway Patrol shut down Highway 166 between highways 101 and 33. It remains closed.



Firefighters with Los Padres, Santa Barbara County, and Cal Fire responded to the blaze. By this morning, more than 700 personnel were assigned to the fire. No evacuations have been ordered.