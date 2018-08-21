WEATHER »

Youth Opera Auditions

Opera Santa Barbara is Looking for Golden-Voiced Youngsters

By (Contact)

Opera Santa Barbara is looking for golden-voiced youngsters to be part of the children’s chorus in the company’s fall production of La Boheme. Youth in 3rd-12th grades are eligible to audition; those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, however. You’ll be required to sing 16 measures from a song of your choice, and you must bring sheet music for piano accompaniment. Auditions take place Saturday, September 8, noon-5 p.m., at First Congregational Church (2101 State St.). To register for a spot, email youthopera@operasb.org by September 1. See operasb.org.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Experiencing Life in Deportation Nation

An interview with sociologist and author Greg Prieto.

Body of Los Angeles Firefighter Found in Montecito Mountains

Captain Wayne Habell had been reported missing on August 13.

Natural Disaster Federal Loan Update

The U.S. Small Business Administration offers low rates.

Laura’s Law Program Praised by County 

The Assisted Outpatient Treatment program tackles serious mental-health issues.

Front Fire: ‘It’s Done.’

Containment helped by persistent marine layer on Monday.