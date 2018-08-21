Youth Opera Auditions

Opera Santa Barbara is looking for golden-voiced youngsters to be part of the children’s chorus in the company’s fall production of La Boheme. Youth in 3rd-12th grades are eligible to audition; those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, however. You’ll be required to sing 16 measures from a song of your choice, and you must bring sheet music for piano accompaniment. Auditions take place Saturday, September 8, noon-5 p.m., at First Congregational Church (2101 State St.). To register for a spot, email youthopera@operasb.org by September 1. See operasb.org.