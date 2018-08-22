Game of the Week: International Women’s Water Polo

Three-time Olympic medalist Kami Craig, a graduate of Santa Barbara High, retired from the national team in December, but a planned celebration in her hometown was canceled because of the Thomas Fire. Her time will come Sunday, when the U.S. women, ranked No. 1 in the world, play a friendly match against the Aussies. Craig won golds at the last two Olympics, and one of her 2016 teammates, Kiley Neushul, will represent Santa Barbara and Goleta on the American team, along with her sister, Jamie Neushul, and Paige Hauschild. Australia has won a gold and two bronze medals since women’s water polo was added to the Olympic program in 2000. 2pm. Santa Barbara High School, 700 E. Anapamu St. $10-$20. Visit usawaterpolo.org.