County Supervisor Peter Adam Chimes In on Immigration

Supervisor Peter Adam has sponsored his own immigration resolution after abstaining from voting on supervisors Das Williams and Steve Lavagnino’s August 14 resolution opposing the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border and affirming Santa Barbara County’s solidarity with community members affected by national immigration policy. Adam’s resolution takes a different tone, proclaiming support for “immigrants and refugees who seek opportunity or asylum in the United States according to established legal process.” The resolution will be presented at next Tuesday’s meeting. In December 2015, Adam Brothers Family Farms, co-owned by Adam, was forced to lay off roughly 300 fieldworkers following Homeland Security investigations of the farm property. Adam did not respond to calls for comment.