WEATHER »

Is Diablo Canyon Holding Strong?

World Business Academy Wants PG&E to Test Welds

By (Contact)

Santa Barbara’s World Business Academy has petitioned the Supreme Court to safeguard Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. Attorney Kirk Boyd said that because of the plant’s proximity to earthquake faults, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) should test welds embrittled by radiation. PG&E spokesperson Blair Jones stated that Nuclear Regulatory Commission documents gave Diablo’s welds a clean bill of health to 2033. Unit 1 is slated to close in 2024. Diablo also conducts pressure tests and in-container robotic ultrasound views of the welds. A public meeting takes place in San Luis Obispo to discuss Diablo’s 2017 safety results on August 28, 6-8 pm., at the Embassy Suites hotel (333 Madonna Rd., S.L.O.). More information can be found at nrc.gov.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Montecito Roundabout Meeting Set for August 29

Community invited to discuss traffic plan.

Is Diablo Canyon Holding Strong?

The World Business Academy wants PG&E to test the nuclear power plant's welds.

Westside Health Fair for Kids

The event was hosted by Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

County Supervisor Peter Adam Chimes In on Immigration

His resolution honors "established legal process."

Santa Barbara County Streamlines ADU Permitting

Supervisors approved certain exemptions and a grace period.