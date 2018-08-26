WEATHER »

Montecito Roundabout Meeting Set for August 29

Community Discussion on Potential Traffic Solution

City and county officials are hosting a public informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on August 29 at the Chase Palm Park Center (236 E. Cabrillo Blvd.) to discuss the proposed installation of roundabouts on Olive Mill Road at the intersection of Coast Village Road and North Jameson Lane, and on San Ysidro Road at the intersection of North Jameson Lane. Both projects, which would also install new bicycle and pedestrian crosswalks and rehabilitate existing roadways in the area, are directly adjacent to Highway 101. For more information and project maps, visit pwsb.net.

