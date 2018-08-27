WEATHER »
The Mighty Cash Cats Release ‘Alaska Boogie’

New Record is Chock Full of Winning Tunes

On Alaska Boogie the Mighty Cash Cats, led by Ventura resident and chief Cash Cat Michael J. Smith, present an album’s worth of Smith’s own winning tunes. The title track is a humorous recounting of a barroom brawl delivered in a thoroughly George Thorogood style. “License to Rock” is an Americana gem that hits the sweet spot while covering all the bases — from the Tommy James and the Shondells “Mony, Mony”-inspired opening chords to the New York Dolls-meets-Elvis vocal delivery, Shangri-Las-like girl group chorus, and Van Halen-esque guitar solo. Meanwhile, the bluesy “Johnny and June” is an inspired love letter to the iconic county music sweethearts — and all the Sun Records superstars, too. Smith’s melodic side shines on “The Dancer,” and “No More Lonely Days,” both beautifully sung by band mate Leticia Blumette.

The Mighty Cash Cats play Saturday, September 1, at SOhO, and Saturday, September 15, at the Libbey Bowl.

