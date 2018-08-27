I lived most of 38 years in Santa Barbara. As student, parent, community member, teacher, and public servant, I was keenly aware of the importance of local newspapers, all of them, in telling the area’s stories and reflecting all of your/our opinions. And I guess the framers of the constitution saw the importance of newspapers too, even though they each were skewered at one time of another. And despite being skewered myself a few times, and sometimes disagreeing strongly with what I read in the press, I believe attacking the press is wrong. Wrong-headed, stupid, shortsighted, small minded, irresponsible, imprudent, and just plain wrong. So, I read with interest the various points of view in those papers across the spectrum that chose to join with the Boston Globe to explain who they are and more importantly, that they are not the enemy; not the enemy of any honest member of their community and this country. I found no such discussion in the News Press. I quote our President; “so sad.” But not surprising.