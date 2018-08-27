S.B. Library Is a Community Cultural Hub

While the Santa Barbara library is a delightful, quiet place in which to find books on just about any subject, it is also a community cultural hub offering programs that range from lectures to discussion groups to children’s events. This coming week, for example, the downtown library (40 E. Anapamu St.) has wildly different, equally enticing events on its calendar: an evening of music, book club nights, and a film screening.

On Tuesday, September 4, 7 p.m., the band Wild Animals will take over the main level. The Madrid, Spain–based trio of Jamie Green (guitar, vocals), Paula Sánchez-Lafuents (drums, vocals), and Fon Álvarez (bass) has been described as playing “loud, fast, powerful riffs with thoughtful arrangements and contrasts in tempo to ultimately breathe new life into the quintessential rock sounds.” Joining Wild Animals will be Santa Barbara’s Goldy, with its indie surf rock, and pop-rock group David à la Mode.

For the printed-word inclined, join one of the library’s book clubs. The Crime Book Club meets on Wednesday, September 5, to talk about the current month’s featured book, Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear. Or if the past is more to your liking, the History Book Club meets Thursday, August 30, 10:30 a.m., to discuss Evicted by Matthew Desmond. The library offers six clubs in all: Theater, Social Justice, BYO Book, Fiction, History, and Crime. For meeting times and book selections, see tinyurl.com/SBPLBookClubs.

If a good movie is what you seek, pop over to the Faulkner Gallery on Friday, August 31, 1-3 p.m., for the delightfully funny film Book Club, starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen.

To find out more about the myriad programs offered by the Santa Barbara Public Library, see sbplibrary.org.