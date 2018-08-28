Digitized Records Mark 98 Years of Women’s Suffrage

Ninety-eight years ago this August, women attained the right to vote through the ratification of the 19th Amendment. In celebration of the anniversary, the California State Archives launched a digital archive that documents the women’s suffrage movement in California. The archive is accessible to the public and highlights early efforts to give women voting rights in state elections as well as California’s role in the passing of the 19th Amendment. The records contained in the archive include campaign materials, petitions, and other documents that reflect the achievements and continued struggle of women as they fight for greater inclusion and equality within our democracy. As the current administration further threatens the rights and autonomy of women, these records serve as a reminder that they, nevertheless, persist.

The online archive can be found here.