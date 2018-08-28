Emergency Alerting Survey Launched by S.B. County

From the Thomas Fire to the 1/9 Debris Flow and the Holiday Fire, the recent emergencies that have struck Santa Barbara have exposed the dangerous limitations of the county’s emergency alerting system. In response, the County of Santa Barbara has launched a survey that aims to better reach community members in an event of an emergency. The survey addresses issues that impede community members from receiving accurate and up-to-date emergency information, such as language barriers and messaging platforms.

The survey on emergency altering can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KL35B8S.