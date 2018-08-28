WEATHER »

Highway 101 Overnight Closures at Olive Mill Road

From 10pm until 5am tonight, southbound and northbound lanes to the US Highway 101 will be closed at Olive Mill Road for maintenance. The southbound US 101 on-ramp will also be closed at Olive Mill Road on Wednesday from 10-5am. Motorists are able to detour from Olive Mill Road via the Hot Springs Road exit and Coast Village Road.

Starting Wednesday morning, northbound one-way traffic measures will be implemented towards Coast Village Road on the mountain side of US 101 for a four month period. Find more traffic updates here.

