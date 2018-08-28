WEATHER »

From the Hinterlands

By

Contrary to what appears to be the prevailing wisdom on Carpinteria, there are any number of folks out here on the frontier who are avid readers (I’d guess at least a half dozen, maybe more). And, as surprising as this might seem, we also have in the neighborhood of eight Little Free Libraries (LFL-sanctioned or not, they’re still Little Free Libraries) out here on the tundra (six more than Montecito and four more than both Goleta and Isla Vista).

What is it with you guys and Carpinteria? Oh, and if you can’t find that special volume at one of our eight neighborhood locations, you might run into it at Carpinteria’s Friends of the Library Bookstore.

Dave Moore is a Hooked on Phonics graduate and aspiring reader.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Emergency Alerting Survey Launched by S.B. County

The County of Santa Barbara has launched a survey that aims to better reach community members in ...

Digitized Records Mark 98 Years of Women’s Suffrage

Records related to the women’s suffrage movement in California are now digitally available to the public.

Deckers and QAD Cofounder Dies

Karl Lopker switched from leather to neoprene sandals and made history.

Woman with Firearm Removed from Bradbury Dam

Woman is the attorney who represented slain boy's father, Aramazd Andressian.

Montecito Roundabout Meeting Set for August 29

Community invited to discuss traffic plan.