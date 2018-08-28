From the Hinterlands

Contrary to what appears to be the prevailing wisdom on Carpinteria, there are any number of folks out here on the frontier who are avid readers (I’d guess at least a half dozen, maybe more). And, as surprising as this might seem, we also have in the neighborhood of eight Little Free Libraries (LFL-sanctioned or not, they’re still Little Free Libraries) out here on the tundra (six more than Montecito and four more than both Goleta and Isla Vista).

What is it with you guys and Carpinteria? Oh, and if you can’t find that special volume at one of our eight neighborhood locations, you might run into it at Carpinteria’s Friends of the Library Bookstore.

Dave Moore is a Hooked on Phonics graduate and aspiring reader.