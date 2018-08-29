WEATHER »

Attempted Robbery at Carpinteria Marijuana Facility

Authorities Arrest Two Suspects

By (Contact)

An attempted robbery this morning at a marijuana cultivation facility in Carpinteria has landed two suspects in custody. Facility employees reported the suspects after they trespassed into the facility and pepper-sprayed an employee. The suspects fled the scene in a white U-Haul van with Arizona license plates; they were arrested through a felony stop near Ventura County. An investigation into other possible suspects is underway.

