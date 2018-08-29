Game of the Week: Silver Air Pacific Coast Open

High-caliber competition, high fashions, and a tall, old trophy will be featured at the grand finale of the West Coast’s premier polo tournament. Defending champion Farmers & Merchants Bank was knocked out in round-robin play, leaving four survivors to fight it out in Thursday’s semifinals. Three brothers from Argentina’s Obregon family will play for competing teams: Mariano Obregon (Klentner Ranch) will face Facundo Obregon (Lucchese), while Geronimo Obregon, the youngest, plays for Restoration Hardware against Sol de Agosto. Sunday’s champion will have its name etched into the base of the five-foot trophy that was created for the PCO in 1908. 3pm. S.B. Polo & Racquet Club, 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria. $12-$22. Call 684-6683 or visit sbpolo.com.
