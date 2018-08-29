WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Silver Air Pacific Coast Open

The West Coast’s Premier Polo Tournament Reaches Final Rounds

By (Contact)

High-caliber competition, high fashions, and a tall, old trophy will be featured at the grand finale of the West Coast’s premier polo tournament. Defending champion Farmers & Merchants Bank was knocked out in round-robin play, leaving four survivors to fight it out in Thursday’s semifinals. Three brothers from Argentina’s Obregon family will play for competing teams: Mariano Obregon (Klentner Ranch) will face Facundo Obregon (Lucchese), while Geronimo Obregon, the youngest, plays for Restoration Hardware against Sol de Agosto. Sunday’s champion will have its name etched into the base of the five-foot trophy that was created for the PCO in 1908. 3pm. S.B. Polo & Racquet Club, 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria. $12-$22. Call 684-6683 or visit sbpolo.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Orchard Supply Hardware Closes Nationwide

Doors open while inventory lasts.

Highway 101 Overnight Closures at Olive Mill Road

From 10pm until 5am tonight, southbound and northbound lanes to the US Highway 101 will be closed ...

Emergency Alerting Survey Launched by S.B. County

The County of Santa Barbara has launched a survey that aims to better reach community members in ...

Digitized Records Mark 98 Years of Women’s Suffrage

Records related to the women’s suffrage movement in California are now digitally available to the public.

Deckers and QAD Cofounder Dies

Karl Lopker switched from leather to neoprene sandals and made history.