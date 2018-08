I guess I missed something. Back a couple of years ago, Adam Brothers Farms was raided by ICE, and found to have 300 illegal aliens in their employment. Fast forward to today. Supervisor Adam now wants everyone else to do what he himself refused to do.

Perhaps Supervisor Adam was struck by a bolt of lightning, like Paul on the road to Damascus. Too bad Supervisor Adam’s epiphany happened too late to help Marilyn Pharis.