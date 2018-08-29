Immigration — Them and Us

There’s them and then there’s us

It seems that all of them want to be one of us

How could they ever be one of us when clearly, they’re one of them

All of them are from over there

All of us are from over here

We’ve got to watch out for them

Or else they will become one of us

That would mean all of us would become one of them

Then there would be no them and us

Just us

Then we would have to admit that all of us used to be one of them

Then we would have to admit that there is no difference between them and us