Immigration — Them and Us

There’s them and then there’s us
It seems that all of them want to be one of us
How could they ever be one of us when clearly, they’re one of them
All of them are from over there
All of us are from over here
We’ve got to watch out for them
Or else they will become one of us
That would mean all of us would become one of them
Then there would be no them and us
Just us
Then we would have to admit that all of us used to be one of them
Then we would have to admit that there is no difference between them and us