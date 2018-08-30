WEATHER »

Fish for Free on September 1

No Need for a License, Other Regs Still Apply

Free-fishing day in California takes place September first. A sport-fishing license will not be required, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, which hosts two such days annually, typically around Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends. All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours, and stream closures, remain in effect.

