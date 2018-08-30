WEATHER »

Food for Life: Sansum, Fairview Gardens Team Up

By

The Sansum Diabetes Research Center just completed a three-month pilot program to treat type 2 diabetes by prescribing vegetables instead of pharmaceuticals. “As a clinician, I believe we are what we eat,” said Dr. David Kerr. “And for longterm medical conditions, such as diabetes, what we eat is fundamental to both the risk of developing the condition and to the challenges associated with dealing with it on a day-to-day basis.” Fairview Gardens is donating fresh, heirloom produce to the project.

Farming for Life from Bison Films.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Fish for Free on September 1

A license is not required but other regulations still apply.

Governor Brown Signs Bail Reform

A risk-based assessment will replace existing cash system.

State Account Proposed to Fund Coastal Access

Assemblymember Limón responds to public concern.

Fire Chief Pushes for Dispatch Changes

County will explore separating fire from law enforcement.

Live Oak Music Festival Moves to San Luis Obispo

Organizers cite wildfire concerns and pricing.