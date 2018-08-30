Food for Life: Sansum, Fairview Gardens Team Up

The Sansum Diabetes Research Center just completed a three-month pilot program to treat type 2 diabetes by prescribing vegetables instead of pharmaceuticals. “As a clinician, I believe we are what we eat,” said Dr. David Kerr. “And for longterm medical conditions, such as diabetes, what we eat is fundamental to both the risk of developing the condition and to the challenges associated with dealing with it on a day-to-day basis.” Fairview Gardens is donating fresh, heirloom produce to the project.