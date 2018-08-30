Kristin Renee Photography
Address: 3895 Sterrett Avenue | Status: On the Market | Prices: $1,449,000
Make Myself at Home: 1925 Farmhouse Turns On the Charm
Cutest Home in Santa Barbara
Mark my words. I’ve found the cutest house in Santa Barbara. Last Sunday afternoon, I visited 3895 Sterrett Avenue, a 1925 farmhouse that has been updated with modern amenities without losing an ounce of its vintage charm. It has a “man cave” and a “she shed,” plus a putting green, a hot tub, and even a working claw-foot bathtub. But those extras are all on the outside. What stole my heart was the adorable house itself.
This three-bedroom, three-bath house sits on a quiet cul-de-sac between North Hope Avenue and North La Cumbre Road. It’s a tall two-story, with a high-pitched, black-shingled roof with dormer windows peeking out from the top floor. White siding is accented by black shuttered windows and a bright-red door, all surrounded — of course — by a white picket fence.
Kristin Renee Photography
Kitchen at 3895 Sterrett Avenue
Once you’re inside the front door, the master bedroom wing lies to the left of the foyer and features a stunning spa bathroom that opens out onto the back deck. The other two bedrooms are upstairs and are about as charming as can be. Angled ceilings and treetop views ensure that these rooms will be envied by every kid who sees them. The shared bathroom features a white hexagon-tiled floor plus a great tub-and-shower combo with vintage-style fixtures that fits under the sloping ceiling in a combination of high style and quirky fun that’s evident throughout this home.
Downstairs, the living room and kitchen are spacious gathering places where form meets function and doesn’t sacrifice an ounce of style. Two sets of tall picture windows frame the stone fireplace in the living room, where white wood walls and a beamed ceiling add to the warmth. The kitchen is high-end and exudes country class, with a pantry, separate laundry room, and an eat-in dining area that opens onto the back patio.
Kristin Renee Photography
Backyard at 3895 Sterrett Avenue
The backyard is designed for entertaining. A deck encircles the back of the house, offering seating and a perch from which to view the rest of the outdoor space. Two steps lead down to another big deck, where a dramatic, gas-fed, wood-burning fireplace takes center stage. Keeping it company is a fully outfitted kitchen and bar area complete with a refrigerator, sink, gas barbecue, stove top, and even a kegerator. A big hot tub in the far corner provides yet another party focal point.
Down a couple more steps are the putting green plus a gardening corner and the fully finished separate office, currently holding the title as the cutest she shed I’ve ever seen. Around the corner is the man cave — a granny unit with full bath. It’s either going to make a very popular game room for older kids or well-used guest quarters.
Idyllic vignettes abound both inside and outside this adorable home, but no tour would be complete without a visit to the side garden, where the bathtub holds court. This brick-lined sitting area is decorated with succulents and pebble-coated pavers leading to a cast-iron claw-foot tub. Sure, you’ve seen outdoor showers before, but a bathtub? It’s subtle, fun, and perfect for this happy home.
Kristin Renee Photography
Living room at 3895 Sterrett Avenue
As I left, I walked down the front garden path and through the jasmine-covered archway in the white picket fence and glanced back over my shoulder for one last look. I was certain I wouldn’t encounter a sweeter house for a long, long time.
3895 Sterrett Avenue is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Cara Gamberdella and Erin Timmerman of Village Properties Realtors. Reach Cara at (805) 680-3826 or cara@villagesite.com and Erin at (805) 689-9970 or etimmerman@villagesite.com.