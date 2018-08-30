State Account Proposed to Fund Coastal Access

The ongoing focus on public access to Hollister Ranch beaches has prompted Assemblymember Monique Limón to introduce AB 2534, a bill that, if signed, would establish funds specifically for facilitating coastal access. The account would be controlled by the California State Lands Commission, which has the authority to appraise land and acquire easements. “After seeing the outpour of thousands of public comments calling for greater access, it was clear that Californians wanted the state to step in,” Limón said in a statement. A second account would aim to “increase the ability of underserved and at-risk populations to participate in outdoor environmental education programs throughout the state.”