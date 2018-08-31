County to Rework Short-Term Rental Rules

Via split vote August 28, supervisors directed staff to change county rules banning short-term vacation rentals (STVRs) in residential neighborhoods near the beach. The rework comes in response to a California Coastal Commission vote against county regulations that sought to heavily restrict seaside STVRs, an ordinance that runs counter to a state law in favor of communities that provide relatively affordable lodging options along the coast. Among other ideas that may garner the Coastal Commission’s approval, Supervisor Janet Wolf made a motion to grandfather in more than 140 existing STVRs in beach neighborhoods and require their owners to operate with revocable business licenses.