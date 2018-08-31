WEATHER »

Lyft Offers $5 Discount During Holiday Weekend

Offer Good Until 4 a.m. Tuesday

By

This Labor Day weekend, Lyft, a ride-hailing company, is offering Santa Barbara community members $5 off one ride. To redeem, enter code LDWSB18 in the “Promos” section on the Lyft ride-sharing app. The offer is valid between Friday, August 31, at 4 p.m. and Tuesday, September 4, at 4 a.m.

