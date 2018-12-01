WEATHER »

Incompetence

By

From the very first week that I moved here to Santa Barbara, 10 years ago, the Saturday Farmers Market has been an exciting weekend event. It gives locals and visitors the opportunity to have the best local, sustainable, and organic food choices anywhere in Santa Barbara County. This market gives these small California farmers and ranchers the incredible opportunity to sell their healthy and delicious products directly to the public. People in other states know of this famous market. It is another jewel the crown of this city!

Certainly, the people in charge of Santa Barbara, can find another location for a new police station. It would be an outrageous blunder of incompetence by our city managers to ruin the livelihood of these great farmers and ranchers. Where else can locals and visitors, find this incredible source of healthy food? Nowhere.

Did I mention incompetence?

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Capitol Hardware Make-Over Rejected

ABR voted down Milpas Street AUD proposal as incompatible with original plans and community.

Warming Centers Help More Than 100 Homeless Clients

A deputy pulled over and offered a ride to a man in the rain.

White, Asian Students Excel While Latino Students Struggle

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka discusses the achievement gap in his annual State of Our Schools address.

County Fills Huge Hole in Addiction Treatment Services

Nearly 100 residential treatment beds will soon be available.

UCs Resist Proposed Title IX Change

DeVos has repeatedly expressed concern over a lack of due process.