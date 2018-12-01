The Other Side of the E-Scooter Story

On Tuesday December 4, the Goleta City Council will discuss (and vote on) an “Urgency Ordinance Prohibiting Shared On-Demand Motorized Scooter Operations.” In other words, angry residents have been emailing the city and complaining about the Bird scooters scattered about the Goodland. The first I heard of this was through the Santa Barbara Independent article on Wednesday, November 28. Based on what I read, it was clear that people may not know the other side of how these scooters benefit our community.

Who is responsible for the overnight charging and maintenance? Are locals employed by Bird, Lime, or other e-scooter companies? If we ban them, what may be the impact? I don’t think these questions are being asked because there isn’t any easily accessible information for anyone to consider them. What residents see is a scooter blocking the sidewalk, one or more tipped over, or (heaven forbid) one in front of their house. While I definitely concede there are many issues that should be straightened out (use by children, better education to riders on where and how to leave the scooter, and general safety), I urge against a knee-jerk, NIMBY response. Here’s why.

Your neighbors (and I) are working for these companies and making a difference. Every evening at 9 p.m., Bird scooters become unavailable to ride so that the people who charge them can “capture” them. Going along with this “bird” theme, after an overnight electricity feed, chargers “release” them into a “nest,” designated by the company in the charger’s app, between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. so they are ready to go the next day. Pictures or photos in the app show exactly where to “release” them. A photo must be taken to prove that you did this properly. GPS technology ensures you can’t “release” them if you are not within 16 feet of a “nest.”

When this scooter project began in Isla Vista this summer, it became a game changer for funds-challenged students. How cool is it that you could sign up, receive a starter pack of three charging cables, and begin taking these scooters to your dorm or apartment at night to juice them up to earn some extra money? Even cooler, there’s a bounty on each scooter based on how much charge it has, how hard it is to find, and how long it has been since someone rode it. The fees range from $3 to $20. For example, a student could go out after 9 p.m., use their phone app to locate scooters near them (let’s say $3 bounty each), release them in the morning, and have $9 in their bank account by 9 a.m. the same day. Sounds familiar you say? That’s because it is. An executive who worked at both Lyft and Uber left to found Bird. These e-scooter companies are growing at a rate even greater than Uber or Lyft did.

I would like to emphasize that the people charging these scooters are not just college kids. As the scooters’ range has expanded to Camino Real, then Ellwood, then El Encanto Heights and Dos Pueblos, now in Old Town and Calle Real shopping areas, the presence of chargers has grown as well. The areas I mentioned are some of the last-to-be-gentrified neighborhoods due to the over-expansion of Goleta. Those who are charging the scooters are putting gas in their car and food on the table — basic necessities. This isn’t a cash cow opportunity.

The e-scooter model has some definite downsides that I believe will be resolved with more time and data. The main drawback is those who game the system. My first night on the job in Isla Vista as a Bird charger, I looked for the high-dollar-bounty scooters. I couldn’t find them! The phone app told me a $20 capture was close, but no cigar. Finally, deducing that it might be in someone’s residence, I knocked on the door and politely asked if there was a scooter in there that I could take and charge. They said no, but I was certain the GPS locator was accurate. I activated the alarm that every scooter has, and the beep could clearly be heard inside. A reluctant resident decided to be forthcoming and explained, “Everyone in I.V. is doing it … hoarding scooters so the value of the bounty goes up.” Holy moly. I told the resident I would report the hoarded scooter and walked away as he yelled “asshole”! The map in the charger app shows many scooters being held hostage.

But let’s address the real issue before the council. Scooters are visible, sometimes blocking sidewalks or walkways, sometimes toppled over and looking like a mess, sometimes in front of someone’s house. People are annoyed. I get it. But I want you to know that this is from the rider side of the coin, not the charger. There are many neighbors who dutifully collect these scooters, charge them, and put them back in much better ways than a typical rider who most likely has found riding a scooter a first-time novelty. Our community is earning thousands of dollars a day trying to make this a sustainable mode of transportation. College kids are getting a few bucks a day that most likely pays for meals they otherwise couldn’t afford. Why end that because it seems a nuisance? Has anyone really suffered from a scooter getting in their way? Let’s find some common ground and work together. No one ever said change was easy.