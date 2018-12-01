Today, the political corruption of the socialist Democrat Party is out of control. Everything is about power.

For over two years, Mueller and his band of Clinton lawyers have conducted a political witch hunt against Pres. Trump and by extension his supporters. As of today, no collusion has been found. Under the umbrella, under the guise of justice, they are trying to undo the 2016 presidential election. The welfare of America, be damned. We are watching the Democrats and the Deep State ruin lives, subvert and ignore the Constitution, deny the will of the people in an all out attempt to regain power. At the same time, there has been no equal justice. No efforts were made to find out about the collusion between Hillary, Obama, and the Russians. (Uranium One, Clinton Foundation).

The question of the day: Will America remain strong and free, or will it descend into a socialist, totalitarian nation under Democrat control of the House?