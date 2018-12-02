Akron Holds Off Stanford 3-2 for College Cup Berth

Akron upset Stanford in the NCAA men’s soccer quarterfinals and will join three Big Ten teams in a quest for the College Cup at UCSB next weekend.

Not only did Akron deprive the Cardinal of a shot at its fourth consecutive national championship, the Zips ended Stanford’s streak of 14 straight shutouts in postseason play by the stunning score of 3-2 Friday night.

Akron (14-6-2) will face Michigan State (14-4-4) at 5 p.m. Friday (Dec. 7) in the College Cup semifinals at Harder Stadium. Neither team was among the top 16 seeds going into the tournament. The other match will pit No. 2 seed Indiana (20-2-1) against No. 11 Maryland (11-6-4) at 7:45 p.m.

The championship match will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday.

In the other quarterfinals, Indiana shut out Notre Dame, 1-0; Maryland knocked off No. 3 Kentucky, 1-0; and Michigan State came from behind to defeat James Madison, 2-1.

Indiana is making a record 20th appearance in the College Cup. The Hoosiers have won eight titles. Also winning multiple crowns are Maryland (three) and Michigan State (two). Akron is returning to the scene of its only NCAA title, the 2010 College Cup at UCSB.