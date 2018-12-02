Tiny House Controversy Just Got Smaller

Giving rise to what’s been described as a mad scramble of grant proposals to address Santa Barbara’s homeless problem was a $550 million bill enacted by the State Legislature this year — Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) — to deal with what’s become a crisis throughout most of coastal California. Although the HEAP funds have been on the horizon since this past spring, the precise terms and conditions guiding local applications were not released by the evaluating county committee until the middle of October. Key details — like the tiny homes in the proposal — reportedly had not been worked out until the end of October. That’s when the collaborators reportedly discovered that the “tiny homes” — which in reality are regulated by the state as motor vehicles — could be located on parking lots without triggering all the usual time-consuming design-review hurdles that would otherwise kill this project.

City administrators insist the tiny homes would never have been included had the grant application guidelines not strictly required it. They — and Fredericks — readily admit the project was sprung on the community. They were working out key details until the last possible second. If the City Council wasn’t told sooner — and likewise the community at large — they claim, that’s why.

Ultimately, there would be 15 applications submitted in Santa Barbara County, totaling $37 million in requests. Only $9 million would be made available to Santa Barbara County applicants. Of the 15 applicants, seven would get nothing at all, based on a ranking process arrived upon last week by the what’s called the “Continuum of Care Committee.” Among the applicants coming up empty handed was the Santa Barbara County CEO, who asked for $2 million to fund a project strikingly similar in key details to the tiny home village proposal. Unlike the city proposal, however, the county never identified the location where its tiny homes — though only 10, not 40 — would be located.

HEAP grant funding runs for only 30 months. This places a premium on speed and quick turn-around. Applicants not proposing actual housing fared poorly as did those who did not yet have control of an actual site. The Salvation Army scored the largest amount of HEAP funding — $2.5 million — to expand shelter beds for homeless throughout Santa Barbara County.

According to many sources involved in the application process, 22 is the minimum number of tiny homes that the Housing Authority believes the project would need to be both sustainable and effective. The thinking behind the tiny homes is that by housing the most vulnerable, expensive, and service-resistant homeless people — from among the 50 most frequent “high service utilizers,” in the bureaucratic parlance — services can be most efficiently funneled their way “to help change the arc of their lives for the better,” as Frederick put it. This is known as “the Housing First model.” Frederick had initially proposed spending $3 million on the tiny homes. Another million was proposed to pay the Orange County nonprofit City Net to make sure the targeted homeless people population actually got into the new homes. City Net enjoys a reputations somewhere north of aggressive and south of in-your-face when it comes to its outreach efforts. As City Net’s Brad Fieldhouse told the crowd Wednesday night, his workers don’t allow homeless people to be left alone or to their own devices. They would be constantly reminded of their option to come indoors, he said, and persistently invited to do so.

As part of the plan, Cottage Health was ready to provide at least one nurse to accompany city police working the homeless restorative beat, as part of an effort to bring services to the homeless rather than have the homeless burden Cottage’s emergency rooms. Cottage also proposed increasing the number of beds it would provide for respite care — for homeless people recently discharged from Cottage — at the PATH homeless shelter on Cacique Street. PATH was also going to chip in another extra 10 bed spaces. All this combined was supposed to have created a system in which the most vulnerable would get off the streets in a managed, supervised, and temporary setting so they could transition into more permanent housing. One of the questions grumbled not so-quietly by skeptics in the audience was where such housing existed in Santa Barbara.

As the partners in this project ponder their next step, some councilmembers are getting ready to quietly meet with people who actually reside in that neighborhood — as opposed to having strong opinions on the subject — to better plumb neighborhood concerns and what, if anything, could be done to address them should any project be pursued at that site.