After delivering a cannabis 101 learning hour, I am asked about dosing. Without fail. How much should I take? What’s too much? The best way to take it?

I’m sure my stock answer, “It depends,” is terribly frustrating. It does depend, though, as each of us is unique and individual. Like snowflakes. I mean snowflakes in the good way, not the increasingly popular pejorative that means overly sensitive and fragile (according to Merriam-Webster).

Body size, metabolic rates, tolerance, and personal preferences all figure into proper cannabis dosage. The best way to find the fit for you is to experiment, and I suggest starting low and going slow. Here’s why it’s good to micro dose: An overabundance can produce an exaggerated effect and be counterproductive to managing your symptoms. Remember, you can always increase a dose; decreasing is another thing.

Cannabis can be put into the body three ways: oral, inhalation, and topical. Let’s look at popular varieties of these forms along with some pros and cons. You can mull this over, choose what sounds good to you, and start experimenting with self-prescribing.

Oral

No data is available, but I’m guessing edibles are the #1 choice of those partaking in cannabis. For newcomers, edibles are less threatening than inhalation. They come in all flavors and forms — gummies, mints, gum, cookies, brownies (but you already knew that), teas … the list is endless.

The metabolic rate for edibles is slow. Of course, if there is food in your stomach, the rate will be slower. Twenty to 40 minutes is a good guideline. The challenge is to not overconsume. It’s better to wait and see than to eat another. Edibles are great for pain management because they move through the body slowly and can last four to eight hours. They are also excellent for anxiety and depression management.

Edibles also allow for easier micro dosing. It’s much simpler to snap a cookie in half than to control a portion of smoke. Generally speaking, a micro dose is 2.5 milligrams of THC. Just so you know, California law dictates edible servings contain no more than 10 milligrams of THC and that a package of servings cannot contain more than 100 milligrams of THC.

Tinctures are alcohol-based cannabis extracts taken sublingually. An average dose is three or four drops under the tongue with effects being felt within 15 to 60 minutes and lasting from two to six hours. I suggest starting with a micro dose of one to two drops, adding slowly if needed. Everyone has a different body chemistry, so do what’s best for you.

Inhalation

Smoking is the method commonly associated with cannabis: pipes, bongs, rolling papers, hookahs, and so on. Vaping offers a healthier alternative because it heats the cannabis to a temperature that can extract cannabinoids but not hot enough to extract the harmful toxins released in combustion. An added benefit (or maybe not) is vaping’s odor reduction. Smoking or vaping allows for quick metabolization, usually in minutes. If new to this, I suggest a single inhalation. Wait about 15 minutes to see if you’d like to inhale again. Please note, health professionals agree that nonsmoking ingestion of cannabis is the healthier way to go.

Topical

Lotions, potions, patches, and oils are different than the oral and inhalations methods in that they don’t provide a “high” or “mental stimulation.” As the name indicates, topicals are applied on the skin and directly work on the body. That’s why they are perfect for aches, allergic reactions, swelling, inflammation, and other localized relief, especially while on the job or operating heavy machinery.

While some people like edibles, others prefer smoking and some insist on topicals. Remember, you decide what’s best for you.

If you have any cannabis-related questions please email us at info@kopsun.com.

Author Tina Fanucchi-Frontado and partners Leigh-Anne Anderson and Amy Marie Orozco have formed KopSun to provide education and information to support and safely explore the new cannabis culture. To learn more, visit KopSun.com.