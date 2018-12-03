Man Seriously Injured in Cliff Plunge

A 72-year-old man was seriously injured this morning when his Ford pickup truck went off the cliff near Ortega Hill on the southbound 101 highway, the California Highway Patrol reported. The truck was headed down the 101 south of Sheffield Drive near Summerland when it veered off the road, rolled about 250 feet through the ice plant, then went off the cliff. He was taken to the hospital with major injuries. Traffic was backed up between Milpas Street and Summerland for several hours. The accident is under investigation.